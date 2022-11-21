By Emma Amaize

CHIEF Economic Adviser to the Delta State Government, Mr. Kingsley Emu, yesterday, lashed out at the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, governorship candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and former national chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, over their disparaging comments about Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, at the party’s campaign-off in Warri, last Saturday.

Emu, in a statement, at Asaba, said: “Tinubu referring to Lagos as an example of development is laughable. The humongous amount of money available to Lagos annually would transform the whole of Nigeria, if well managed. Tinubu should tell the world how much Lagos money he collects monthly as the godfather.”

“Tinubu, who has become a slurring human contraption castigated Governor Okowa and abused Warri. He pointed at Lagos as a place that has benefitted from development.

“Tinubu’s idea of Lagos is about a few places that the government of Nigeria built up many years ago. Lagos is not only about Ikoyi, Victoria Island, and other such lush locations. Tinubu’s Lagos is the world’s dirtiest city.

“Tinubu’s Lagos is the capital of disorder and crime. Tinubu’s Lagos is home to squalor and over 17 million of the city’s 20 million people live in grinding poverty without portable water to drink. Tinubu’s Lagos is a frustrating city without roads befitting its size and revenue accruing to it. So, whom is Tinubu deceiving?

On the governorship candidate, he said: “Omo-Agege could not tell the rally what his agenda is. Rather, he took to his new hobby of abusing Governor Okowa. He called him a Judas Iscariot and asked him to step down from his vice presidential ticket.”

“Should Omo-Agege call somebody a Judas? Omo-Agege, who betrayed the whole of southern Nigeria by working and voting for the candidacy of Alhaji Lawan, the Senate President at APC’s Presidential Convention?

“Omo-Agege, who betrayed his greatest political benefactor, Great Ogboru, Omo-Agege who betrayed his old benefactor, James Ibori, and who betrayed Urhobo people in 2007 when they voted for Ogboru?

Regarding the former Edo state governor, he asserted: “Oshiomhole, faded and down, saw the Warri rally as an opportunity to talk, but he did so without thinking as usual. He compared Rivers State with Delta State pointing at infrastructure. Oshiomhole in his thoughtless ignorance did not know that Delta State is a multi-ethnic State with the highest number of urban centers in Nigeria.”

“Delta state has about 30 urban centers where government’s development strides are visible. Unlike other states where governors focus on the state capital, Okowa evenly distributed development in Delta state. Every rural community in Delta state is feeling government presence. Delta state has the highest number of state universities in Nigeria.”

“So, what is Oshiomhole talking about, the state has the highest number of functional hospitals in Nigeria. In the last seven years, Delta has constructed about 1900 kilometers of roads, the highest by any state government in Nigeria,” he added.

