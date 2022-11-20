By Ayo Onikoyi

The Bishop of Praise, Empraiz has just concluded his 2022 US tour which started in July and ran for about 5 months. He toured several cities such as Maryland, New Jersey, Philadelphia, Alabama, Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, Virginia, North Carolina, Chicago and a few others, impacting lives and blessing the hearts of many.

Without relenting on his achievements he is currently gearing up for a World Tour for 2023, a live album recording and other projects which have been listed for 2023.

UK, South Africa, Kenya, Ghana, Uganda are a few of the countries that have been confirmed for his 2023 Tour. Empraiz and his band also have been putting together compositions in African tunes and deliveries which would be done in a live recording in Lagos and Portharcout in Nigeria and Houston, Texas USA…

Speaking about other projects set for 2023, he stated that, “My 4th studio album release should be expected as well as I would be exporting traditional African gospel music to the continents of the world professionally with some of the band members.”

RELATED NEWS