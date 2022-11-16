By Ada Osadebe

American actor and former Empire star, Bryshere Gray has been detained again for allegedly breaking the terms of his probation after pleading guilty to aggravated assault last year.

Following a standoff with a SWAT team at his home the previous year, according to TMZ, Gray pleaded guilty to felony aggravated assault in 2021.

As part of his plea agreement, Gray received a sentence of 10 days in county jail and three years of probation.

A woman in Arizona last week phoned the police after Gray allegedly threatened her safety.

She claimed they had been seeing but “his behaviour was escalating and she was concerned for her safety.”

Gray, on the other hand, failed to tell his probation officer about a number of run-ins with law enforcement, including a domestic disturbance call last month, according to the police.

He was then arrested after a judge issued a warrant, and he was charged with violating his probation.

