By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Alwa Ibom State governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel has been nominated for award as a sub-nation governor with the best Economic Blueprint in Africa by the West African regional magazine

Special Assistant to the governor on Research and Documentation, Mr. Essien Ndueso who made this known in a statement on Friday in Uyo, said the award ceremony would be held this Friday and Saturday (tomorrow) in Angola.

Ndueso said the organisers of the award attributed Governor Emmanuel’s nomination to his visionary leadership, business-inclined disposition and private-sector approach to governance which has contributed to the transformation of Akwa Ibom into an enterprise state.

Ndueso stated: “Governor Udom Emmanuel’s achievements in industrialization, human capacity development and wealth creation have earned him more recognitions and commendations from within and outside the country, the latest being his nomination as the sub-nation governor with the best Economic Blueprint in Africa.

“The award will be presented during the African Regional Journal (TARJ) Forum and Trade Fair -Luanda 2022 by the West African Regional Magazine on the 18 and 19th of November, 2022, at InterContinental Hotel, Luanda, Angola.

“Themed, ‘The Significance of unity-in-diversity in the Integration of Africa” the event will be held side by side with this year’s listing of 100 inspiring individuals in Africa, with the focus on promoting made in Africa products and connecting African businesses.

“According to a statement by the organisers, Governor Emmanuel’s visionary leadership, with a business-inclined disposition and private-sector approach to governance, are contributing factors to the transformation of Akwa Ibom into an enterprise state”

Ndueso who doubles as a media Aide to the governor, also stated, “The awards organisers maintained that every part of the State has been uplifted under Governor Emmanuel’s leadership, including the healthcare sector, infrastructural, education, and many more.

“They added that the State is indeed emerging into an aviation hub with a viable airline, and a modern smart terminal building almost completed”

RELATED NEWS