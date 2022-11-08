Emir of Kano, HRH. Dr. Nasir Ado Bayero

The Emir of Kano, HRH. Dr. Nasir Ado Bayero OFR, Director-General of the World Trade Organization,Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations and Chair of the United Nations Sustainable Development Group, Ms. Amina J. Mohammed make the list of winners of the 2022 African Peace Award.

In a press statement issued by the Chairman African Peace Magazine Ltd (Uk, Nigeria & South Africa), Honorable Justice Suleiman Galadima JSC, OFR, CFR (Rtd.), the prestigious award is hosted by African Right Watch in London UK from 11th to 12th November 2022 with the Theme Evolving a Sustainable Peace Architecture in a Changing World.

Justice Galadima explained that “African Peace Magazine UK, has been publishing for well over 12 years, and we are committed to promoting Peace, business networking, good governance, and improved condition of living for Africans.

The event is designed to host business, political, and diplomatic leaders. It is set to have in attendance, policymakers, and tanks on Africa and Africa-related issues.

The African Peace awards 2022 seeks to honor persons, institutions, organizations, governments, and others whose actions, and efforts have in one way improved or contributed to peacekeeping and conflict management in Africa as well as improving the lives of Africans.”

According to him, the 2022 Africa Peace Award by African Peace Magazine UK, is presented in conjunction with her strategic partners, Rethink Africa Foundation, African Fact Checkers and Centre for peace and Conflict Management in Africa.

Some of the 2022 Africa peace award include; President of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, H.E Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, The first lady of Zambia, Mutinta Hichilema, First Lady of Sierra Leone, H.E Fatima Maada, President of Tanzania and H.E Mrs. Samia Suluhu Hassan, Chief Innocent Ifediaso Chukwuma CON, founder and CEO of Innoson Motors,

Others are; Chairman of Green Energy International Ltd, Prof. Anthony Adegbulugbe, Chairman of the Board of Directors Angola Agency for Private Investment and Export Promotion (AIPEX), Mr. Antonio Henriques da Silva, His Royal Highness Sir. Serena Docubo, Esq, Dr. Demola Sogunle, Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC , Mr. Gaspar Martins, Chairman/ CEO of Sonangol Angola , Dr. Ashiwobe I. Friday , H.E Ambassador Sarafa Tunji Isola.

Also, Collins A. Aimuan Esq. Founder, Philomath University, Olu of Warri Ogiame Atuwatse III, Dr. Tolulola Olajibike Bayode, founder of the biggest Orphanage in Africa , Chief(Dr.) Mike Ozekhome SAN, CON , Executive Vice Chairman/ CEO Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta , WHO DG, Tedros Ghebreyesus, among others are shortlisted for the award.

