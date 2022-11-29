By Emem Idio

WITH the 2023 general elections around the corner, youths in the country have been implored to embrace entrepreneurship to eke a living for themselves, and stop allowing themselves to be used as tools by politicians.

The Chief Executive Officer, CEO, of Kayzfazz Fashion, Mr Kingsley Anyanwu, also known as Kayzfazz, gave the advice when hosted some young aspiring entrepreneurs in his office recently.

He described entrepreneurship as a gold mine laced with vast opportunities waiting to be explored, noting that the population of the country is a market and asset for investments.

Anyanwu, who runs a sprawling fashion outfit, said passion, determination, and hard work, have brought him thus far and admonished the youths not to despise little and humble beginning.

“In business, you don’t have to start big, just start something where you are, most great businesses and successful entrepreneurs started from the beginning and blossomed, but you must be hard working with a passion and determination to succeed.

“Elections are around the corner and this is the time selfish politicians lure our youths with crumbs and armed them to kill and maimed their fellow youths, as youths we must resist these ugly and destructive tendencies, and it is only a meaningfully engaged and productive person that cannot be swayed by their enticements.

“This is why we young people must be self-reliant, and I challenge you all to start up a business venture, look around you and see what products and services are lacking or unavailable within and around your environment and move in to provide them. We are always readily available to provide mentorship anytime we are called upon.”

Earlier in his remarks, the leader of the delegation, Anthony Frank, commended Kayzfazz on his breakthrough in the fashion world, describing him as an inspiration to all aspiring entrepreneur,s particularly in the fashion industry.

He said they were in his office to tap from his experiences and success as a fashion icon and social media sensation.

