By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

AS part of measures to ensure safety of motorcycle riders in the Yuletide season, National President of Riders and Owners Motorcycle Association, ROMAN, Alhaji Solebo Razaq Sotayo, has advised the Federal Government on the need to enforce regulations that will ensure the wearing of personal protective equipment, PPEs, by every commercial motorcycle across the country.

Sotayo said that strict adherence to PPEs would drastically curb the spate of unnecessary death occurrences in the country, particularly in the ember months.

Solebo, in a statement made available to Vanguard, on Friday, in Abuja, said that his leadership is doing everything possible to safeguard lives of his members as well as discourage the ‘agent of death’ hashtag on commercial motorcycle riders more especially Roman union members across the country.

The National President, however, said that the federal Government through the parent Ministries should as a matter of urgency start making suitable regulations that will ensure safety of operators rather than banning life saving activities.

He said: ” What we are trying to discourage is this ‘agent of death’ hashtag on all riders across the country knowing full well that the business is a true epitome of economic drivers. We are trying to ensure that even during and after Yuletide, that our members and their passengers stay alive and enjoy the fruit of their labour.

“I would like to tell them that everyone loves to celebrate life, including the riders which people think are agents of death. We All know that this is a real small scale business opportunity that cut across both educated and non educated alike.

“What the federal government has left undone is to create an enabling environment, make laws and executive compliance. We all travel to other countries of the world such as India, China, Pakistan and we also witness how commercial tricycle and motorcycle operates with PPEs which was adopted by the government as a regulation.

“Our own is different here and they forgot that white collar jobs are not easy to secure. When they adopt the wearing of crash helmets and other protections and strictly implement it, then it will reduce accidents accustomed to motorcycle crashes.”

While admonishing his teeming members on ember Months safety massage, he appealed to them to be of good comradeship throughout the Yuletide.

He, however, observed that the ministry of transportation and other relevant agencies had left their regulatory duties undone with less regards to employment opportunities accustomed with the commercial motorcycle business.

While hoping that the Association would soon be seen as one with good regulations and better welfare for its members, he stated that it would continue to carry out sensitisation programs across the Nation to ensure that the people restore confidence in the businesses that have lifted many out of poverty.

“We are also negotiating with the Road Safety and VIO on the issue of members getting their plate numbers and also to stop disobeying road rules avoid road crashes and sudden deaths.

“We are also doing this to help millions of Nigerians out of poverty because many families have waited for white collar jobs endlessly. So what I am saying is that commercial motorcycles have contributed and are still contributing to youth employment opportunities.

“It will also interest you to know that we have set up a National task force in each of the states we operate to ensure compliance.”

