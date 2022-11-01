Chief Executive Officer of Twitter, Elon Musk

The new owner and Chief Executive Officer of Twitter, Elon Musk has a shade at users frequently asking him whether former US President, Donald Trump, will make a return to Twitter.

Musk, in a tweet, via his verified Twitter handle on Monday said, “If I had a dollar for every time someone asks me if Trump is coming back on this platform, Twitter would be minting money.”

Recall that Musk took over Twitter three days ago and sacked most of its top executives.

Since Musk took over the bird app, many tweeps and the media have anticipated and projected the return of the former US President to the platform.

Trump, whose account was permanently suspended from the platform in January 2021, was accused of inciting violence through his tweets following the Capitol Hill riots and was termed a “risk.”

Twitter Incorporated had written back then in a statement, “After close review of recent tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.”

Followiing Musk’s take-over of the social media platform, Trump wrote on his own social media platform ‘Truth Social’, “I am very happy that Twitter is now in sane hands, and will no longer be run by radical left lunatics and maniacs that truly hate our country.”

Elon Musk, in a tweet on Friday said that he would introduce a “council” that will take decisions on whether people who have been banned on the platform would be allowed back, which has consequentially sparked the reactions on the social media platform.

