By Efosa Taiwo

Billionaire and new Twitter head, Elon Musk has announced a slash of Twitter verification fee from $20 per month to $8 per month.

Musk made this known in a series of tweets on Tuesday.

The billionaire rolled out the benefits of owning a paid verified handle as priority in replies, mentions and search which he said will help defeat spam/scam.

Musk also listed the other advantages such as the capacity to post long-duration videos and audios, paywall bypass for publishers among others.

He noted the fee will enable Twitter to reward content creators.

He wrote, “Twitter’s current lords & peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark is bullshit. Power to the people! Blue for $8/month.

“Price adjusted by country proportionate to purchasing power parity.

You will also get: – Priority in replies, mentions & search, which is essential to defeat spam/scam – Ability to post long video & audio – Half as many ads.

“And paywall bypass for publishers willing to work with us.

“This will also give Twitter a revenue stream to reward content creators.

“There will be a secondary tag below the name for someone who is a public figure, which is already the case for politicians.”

