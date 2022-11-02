By Efosa Taiwo
Billionaire and new Twitter head, Elon Musk has announced a slash of Twitter verification fee from $20 per month to $8 per month.
Musk made this known in a series of tweets on Tuesday.
The billionaire rolled out the benefits of owning a paid verified handle as priority in replies, mentions and search which he said will help defeat spam/scam.
Musk also listed the other advantages such as the capacity to post long-duration videos and audios, paywall bypass for publishers among others.
He noted the fee will enable Twitter to reward content creators.
He wrote, “Twitter’s current lords & peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark is bullshit. Power to the people! Blue for $8/month.
“Price adjusted by country proportionate to purchasing power parity.
You will also get: – Priority in replies, mentions & search, which is essential to defeat spam/scam – Ability to post long video & audio – Half as many ads.
“And paywall bypass for publishers willing to work with us.
“This will also give Twitter a revenue stream to reward content creators.
“There will be a secondary tag below the name for someone who is a public figure, which is already the case for politicians.”