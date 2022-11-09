Elon Musk

By Biodun Busari

The Chief Executive Officer of Twitter and Tesla, Elon Musk has urged Americans to vote for Republicans in the United States midterm elections currently holding.

Musk said this on Tuesday through a tweet to his 115 million followers on the Twitter platform he purchased with over $44 billion recently.

According to the US richest billionaire, his tweet was not borne out of criticism that he had faced from Democrats and his other business dealings but for a moderate government.

“To Independent-minded voters: Shared power curbs the worst excesses of both parties, therefore I recommend voting for a Republican Congress, given that the Presidency is Democratic,” he said.

While it’s true that I’ve been under unfair & misleading attack for some time by leading Democrats, my motivation here is for centrist governance, which matches the interests of most Americans — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 8, 2022

“While it’s true that I’ve been under unfair and misleading attack for some time by leading Democrats, my motivation here is for centrist governance, which matches the interests of most Americans,” Musk said.

His posts about politics and the midterms followed several tweets on Monday, when Mr. Musk urged his followers to vote Republican because “shared power curbs the worst excesses of both parties.”

Twitter boss’ remarks were immediately applauded by those on the Democrats while Republicans criticised them. Musk, later, added that he was an independent and was open to voting for Democrats in the future.

