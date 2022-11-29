…TCN delivers 22 transformers

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

Five months into the implementation of the partial power purchase agreement for all 26 power generation companies on the national grid that is expected to raise on-grid supply to 5,500 Megawatts, the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading, NBET, Plc, has said that the target is to improve supply to 6,500MW in 2023.

The Managing Director of NBET, Dr Nnaemeka Ewelukwa who stated this at a workshop in Lagos, yesterday, said the additional 1,000MW would come from activated contracts in the industry.

He disclosed that Nigeria has an installed capacity of 13,000MW with 7,600MW available to be generated, pointing out however that with a transmission capacity of 8,000MW, the grid highest transmission remains 5,800MW.

He said NBET’s board headed by the Minister of Finance and National Planning has endorsed the repositioning of the company to become a market enabler/facilitator to allow it expedite market growth to “point of self-sustaining”.

He said NBET contracted capacity “in terms of the total value of our PPAs is about 14 Gigawatts of electricity. And we currently have different developers that are in the pipeline looking for power purchase agreements from NBET, but so a total 30 IPPs are waiting to engage for purchase agreements for a total value of about 10GW of electricity”.

Meanwhile, the Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, has disclosed that it has delivered 22 brand new power transformers, spare parts and critical equipment to its Central Store in Ojo, Lagos.

TCN in a statement yesterday said more of the equipment has also arrived Lagos Port for onward delivery to the store, for subsequent installation at various ongoing project sites across the country, some of the equipment would be kept in the store to serve as spares for future use.

It described the equipment as the highest of such in the company’s history, comprise of 22 power transformers, haulage trucks, transmission switchyard spare parts, 45 earthing transformers, suspension clamps, vibration dampers, armor rods, circuit breakers, current transformer, voltage transformers, 100tons crane truck heads etc.

