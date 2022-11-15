National Chairman of the Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu Support Group, AATSG, Otunba Yomi Odunowo, has said the All Progressives Congress, APC, Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s election in 2023 would renew hope of a new Nigeria and take the country to the Promised Land.

Odunowo, who made the remark during a chat with newsmen at Ikeja, Lagos State, noted that Asiwaju Tinubu’s election would enable him to replicate across the country the magic that had been happening in Lagos State.

He said that Asiwaju Tinubu’s ability to turn Lagos to the fifth largest economy in Africa and one of the safest places to reside in Nigeria places him in a better position to further ensure the advancement of the Nigerian society where peace and socio-economic development would be the order of the day.

The AATSG chairman noted that Asiwaju Tinubu’s sterling qualities of patriotism, unblemished track records in public and private life, exemplary leadership, broad experience, philanthropy, business acumen and management ingenuity would be of immense benefits to the country.

Odunowo said: “Asiwaju is a visionary leader who earned honour by dint of hard work, diligence and espousing theoretical analogies that many dread to venture into and his possible election as the nation’s president is a signpost of the emergence of a better future that would bring succour, hope and relief to the people”.

