By Kingsley Adegboye

Following incessant incidents of fire outbreaks on Lagos bridges, the federal government yesterday indicated that it would collaborate with Lagos State government to clampdown on traders and illegal occupants under bridges in the state who defied vacation order by both governments and remained in the facilities.

It would be recalled that the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu had ordered all occupants and traders under all the bridges in Lagos to vacate within seven days after the March 23, 2022 fire outbreak that destroyed Apongbon Bridge in Lagos Island.

While the federal government was making frantic efforts to repair the Apongbon section of Eko Bridge that was gutted by fire, another fire incident occurred in the Ijora Olopa section of the same bridge. Traders have turned under the bridge at Ijora Olopa to frozen foods market while illegal occupants have made under the bridge their permanent abode.

Speaking at a press conference after the inspection of the ongoing repair works in the burnt sections of the bridges , the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, SAN , said ‘’We must as a people come to a common understanding that under bridges are not market places and we have reached a point where I think the best way to discourage this, is to show tough love because if we do not show tough love, one day those bridges are going to come down and they are going to kill people, extensively. I don’t want to be here and we will be picking dead bodies under the rubbles, but we are gradually getting close.

‘’So, are reaching the point where we are telling the Lagos State government that you have our support. You have our encouragement and that we will work side by side with you to remove those residents who use under bridges as places of trading , you can be cooking there , setting up manufacturing and assembly processes there, you are not only endangering your own life but the lives of others. As these fires happen it disrupts everybody’s plans. Last year we had one fire around Cele, another one at Obalende, many in the past and we have two now under one bridge. This is just one fire too many.’’

Also speaking, the Lagos State Deputy Governor , Dr. Kadri Hamzat said some residents are destroying their lives by the way they have decided to live their lives, saying it is wrong for certain individuals to live their lives and destroy other people’s lives.

He said, ‘’You can see if these actions and emergency repairs are not done the bridges will collapse. We must be prepared to live the right way. The Lagos State government is prepared to live the right way but we need your support. That place is not a market, you can’t be sleeping under the bridges because that is not a place to sleep, to say we don’t have anywhere to go is not true because you were not born there.

‘’There are markets all over the place for trading. We will ensure as a government that we save people’s lives. We don’t want to go there and be packing dead bodies but we must do the right thing. This is adding to traffic, business losses, people will not be able to sell well in Apongbon in December because the bridge will not be opened. Most people will not go there because of traffic. We are reducing the economic activities of our citizens because of some people’s actions “.

Earlier, the Director of construction, Buildwell Plant and Equipment Industries Ltd, Mr. George Mohanna said emergency comprehensive repair work is currently being done on Eko Bridge in Lagos.

According to him, repair work is ongoing on section 1 Lagoon -Ijora; section 2, Apongbon ; section 3, Ijora Olopa; section 4, changing of failed bearing and section 5 Over the Lagoon.

Mohanna assured that the repair work on the 51-year old bridge will be completed by the end of May next year.

