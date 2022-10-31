L-R: High Chief Amos Ojo, Esun-Ekiti; Mr. Dapo Oriola, Director, Community Engagement, Agbeyewa Farms; Prince Michael Ogungbemi, Chairman Ajoni LCDA, Mrs. Dele Nwaneka, Program Coordinator, Grace for Impact Foundation; High Chief Olayemi Oladele, Ipao-Ekiti; and Mr. Yinka Akinoso Programme, Operations Specialist, Agbeyewa Farms at the flag-off of the Medical Outreach carried out by Agbeyewa Farms in collaboration with Grace for Impact Foundation, in Ekiti State.

By Dapo Akinrefon

Agbeyewa Farms, in partnership with an international non-profit organization, Grace for Impact Foundation, says it plans to implement a medical outreach program across select communities in Ekiti state, from October 31 to November 6, 2022.

The medical outreach tagged ‘Recovery 2022’, will feature more than 80 healthcare professionals providing medical screening and treatments, eye screening and free eyeglasses, dental screening and treatments, cancer screening, as well as dispensing medications over the six-day period to residents of Ipao, Oke Ayedun, Odo Ayedun, Itapaji, Ikosun, Erinmope and neighboring communities.

The initiative was introduced during a ceremony in Ipao-Ekiti, which was attended by government functionaries, traditional rulers, and community leaders.

Speaking on the objective of the outreach, the Grace for Impact program coordinator, Mrs. Dele Alade, explained that while this outreach covers all major aspects of health care for everyone in the select communities, there is a special focus on creating awareness and conducting checks for cancer in women.

Also speaking, Mr. Dapo Oriola, Director of Community Engagement, Agbeyewa Farms said community engagement is at the core of Agbeyewa’s strategy to achieve shared prosperity for all stakeholders.

Oriola said: “Our organization considers the health and wellness of indigenes in our host communities a priority, which is why we have sponsored this initiative.

“We are pleased that our partner, Grace for Impact Foundation, has designed a programme that focuses on preventive healthcare, and public health education to encourage early detection of diseases such as cancer.

“Cancer is a leading cause of death worldwide and the second-ranking cause of death in women. Some of the cancers that most often affect women are breast, colorectal, endometrial, lung, cervical, skin, and ovarian cancers. Early detection has been proven to improve outcomes in the occurrence of cancer when treated at the early stages. The health mission was designed to commence in the month of October which is marked globally as breast cancer awareness month.”

In his remarks, the Chairman of Ajoni Local Council Development Area, Prince Michael Ogungbemi hailed Agbeyewa Farms for the initiative, and encouraged other corporate organisations in the state to emulate the model of responsible corporate citizenship that Agbeyewa has demonstrated, describing the development as unprecedented for a company that only commenced operations months ago.

Ogungbemi said: “Agbeyewa has raised the bar in corporate social responsibility, by keeping faith with the host communities by ensuring that their community engagement initiatives go hand-in-hand with the expansion of their business operations._

Residents of Ipao, Oke Ayedun, Odo Ayedun, Itapaji, Ikosun, Erinmope and neighboring communities of Ekiti state are encouraged to participate in this medical outreach.

