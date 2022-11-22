•6 other lawmakers suspended

•Adelugba emerges new Speaker

•My impeachment unconstitutional —Aribisogan

•Why Aribisogan, 6 others were suspended —Adelugba

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

BARELY six days after being elected as the Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Mr Gboyega Aribisogan was yesterday impeached and suspended indefinitely.

17 lawmakers, yesterday, convened under the protection and guidance of combined forces of heavily armed security men, impeached Aribisogan and replaced him with a female lawmaker and Chief Whip of the Assembly, Mrs Olubunmi Adelugba.

This came barely one week Aribisogan was elected by the lawmakers to replace the late Speaker, Mr Funminiyi Afuye.

The lawmakers also suspended Aribisogan and six other lawmakers for allegedly sabotaging the passage of the 2022 appropriation supplementary bill.

Aribisogan said the action of the group of 17 lawmakers was a flagrant violation of the extant rules and the Assembly’s Standing Order.

Other six members suspended alongside the former Speaker were Tajudeen Akingbolu, Goke Olajide, Yemisi Ayokunle, Adeyemi Ajibade, Kemi Balogun and Tope Ogunleye

While Johnson Bode-Adeoye emerged as the new leader of the Assembly Business, Lateef Akande emerged as the new Chairman of appropriation.

My impeachment unconstitutional —Aribisogan

Meanwhile, Mr Aribisogan has described his impeachment as unconstitutional insisting he remains the Speaker of the Assembly.

Aribisogan, who described his purported impeachment by lawmakers opposed to him, as undemocratic and as such, cannot stand judicial scrutiny.

He said: “In view of the foregoing, we hereby call on the Government and people of Ekiti State and all constituted authorities to note that Olugboyega Aribisogan remains the Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly.

“While we urge Ekiti people to be watchful, they should remain calm in the face of the gross subversion of democratic principles which took place in the House of Assembly today. We remain confident that justice and the rule of law will prevail.

“The actions are not legally sustainable and would definitely be quashed be a court of competent jurisdiction”, he stated.

Reacting to the change of guard at the Assembly, the chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ekiti State, Mr Paul Omotosho, yesterday, denied that the lawmakers were arm-twisted to impose Adelugba as speaker.

Addressing newsmen after receiving the speaker and 15 other lawmakers, the APC Chairman said: “Nobody imposed anybody on you. You are adults and enlightened people with very robust minds.”

Why Aribisogan, 6 others were suspended—Adelugba

Speaking during the visit, the new Speaker, Adelugba stated that Aribisogan and six other lawmakers were suspended indefinitely for allegedly sabotaging the passage of the revised 2022 supplementary budget presented by the executive.

She said: “Let me say that the Assembly is ready to pardon as many of them that are ready to join us. This is about the party and not the Assembly. The action we took yesterday has nullified the first election that produced Aribisogan.

“In the last election, Aribisogan claimed that he had 15, but today, I have 17 lawmakers behind me. Many of the lawmakers said they didn’t vote for him, but he compromised the election.”

RELATED NEWS