…Hails SANs position

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A Constitutional and Human Right lawyer, Dr Kayode Ajulo, has described the impeachment of the Ekiti speaker, Gboyega Aribisogan, as a glaring rape of democracy and an intentional violation of the rule of law.

Ajulo, in a statement signed by him, also, joined the league of leading legal luminaries in Nigeria to condemn the recent controversies over the leadership of the Ekiti State House of Assembly.

He said that “political players in Ekiti should not allow selfish personal interests that brewed the sad commentary coming from Ekiti State constitutes a great disservice to the State’s enviable records and indelible marks of honour to national building and development of the likes of Aare Afe Babalola, Ch. Wole Olanipekun, Femi Falana, Dele Adesina, Dayo Akinlaja and others eminent citizens of the State.

Recall that the Ekiti State House of Assembly had on Tuesday, 15th November, conducted an election to choose a new speaker following the demise of the erstwhile speaker of the house, Rt. Hon. Funminiyi Afuye, on the 19th October, 2022.

The election had two members of the assembly contested and one Hon. Gboyega Aribisogan won and was duly sworn-in, having polled 15 votes as against the 10 votes of other contestant, Hon. Olubunmi Adelugba.

However, the new speaker was reportedly impeached and suspended with six others on the 6th day after sworn-in even before he could start acting in his new role and the candidate who had contested against him, Olubunmi Adelugba, was announced the new speaker.

Ajulo, who hailed Aare Afe Babalola, Wole Olanipekun, Femi Falana and other notable legal professionals from the State following their collective stance on the allegedly controversial change of leadership in the assembly, also described the event as “a glaring rape of democracy and an intentional violation of the rule of law.”

The legal luminaries from the state, which include Aare Afe Babalola, CON, OFR, SAN, Chief Wole Olanipekun, CFR, OFR, SAN, Dele Adesina, SAN, Olu Daramola, SAN, Femi Falana, SAN, Dayo Akinlaja, SAN, and Gboyega Oyewole, SAN had described the event as “an act of illegality adding that the election that produced Hon. Olubunmi Adelugba was unconstitutional and ridiculous”

They noted that election into the position of the Speaker of House of Assembly dictates that the present occupant of the office must be accorded fair hearing before being removed from the office, saying the alleged suspension and stoppage of the salaries of the Speaker and six other members of the House are misplaced, illegal, illegitimate, null and void.

Ajulo, in the statement, described the position of these foremost lawyers as a just fight to strengthen democracy and uphold the laws of the country, saying impunity is detrimental to the development of a nation.

” You cannot underestimate the unmatchable contributions and services of these notable men to the development of legal profession and general growth of this country.

“I have had the privilege of working with almost all the 6 of them. They do not engage in frivolities and their integrity is intact.

“They possess enviable track records in the legal profession and national development that precede their names.

” All of them had, at one time or another perfectly resolved more complex national issue. So, you do not expect them to fold their arms while this is happening at the backyard.

“It may be understandable if such a scenario had happened in some of the unsettled States of the country, but it is totally unthinkable to expect such in a peaceful, sophisticated , civilized, educated, egalitarian, land that parades Professors and notable men who have contributed to the development of this country in no small measure and don’t expect a strong reaction.

“I commend these noble jurists for their collective stance on this sheer and gory impudence on the symbol of democracy in their State, Ekiti.

“Delibrate violation of the rule of law must not stand in Ekiti State or anywhere else.

Ajulo, therefore urged other notable figures in the legal profession to join in the call to end deliberate violation of the constitution of the country.

