By Rotimi OJOMOYELA

The Ekiti State House of Assembly has lifted the suspension on Hon. Adekemi Balogun.

This decision was reached at the parliamentary sitting on Monday.

Balogun was among the seven lawmakers suspended for working with the impeached speaker, Hon. Gboyega Aribisogan.

According to the Chairman, House Committee on Media and Publicity, Hon. Adeoye Stephen Aribasoye, the decision is consequent upon consideration of her letter of apology and the fulfillment of other conditions attached to reinstatement.

Hon. Adekemi Balogun has therefore been readmitted to the house with all her rights and privileges restored.

