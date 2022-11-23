•Sue for peace

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

THE Ekiti Council of Elders and chairman, Body of Benchers, Wole Olanipekun, yesterday, condemned the crisis rocking the State Assembly saying it is unacceptable.

They also urged the warring parties to sheath their swords and allow peace to reign.

Recall that Mr Olugboyega Aribisogan was elected Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, last week, following the death of Mr Funminiyi Afuye but four days after his election, Aribisogan was impeached, while Mrs Olubunmi Adelugba was elected speaker.

Reacting to the Assembly crisis, the Council, in a statement by its President and Secretary General, Messrs Joseph Oluwasanmi and Niyi Ajibulu, decried the unnecessary power tussle in the state legislature.

The statement reads: “The Elder’s Council implores the Assembly members to be peaceful and honourable in their dealings in the interest of the government and people of Ekiti State.

“The Council, therefore, appeals to all interest parties and power brokers to allow democratic process in all their activities, that the installation of a new speaker should be done in a sombre manner rather than the needless imbroglio.

“The Elders call on all Ekiti sons and daughters to always be guided by the ethos of Omoluwabi by which Ekiti is known for.”

Similarly, a former President of the Nigeria Bar Association, NBA, Mr Wole Olanipekun urged the warring factions to sheath their swords and embrace peace.

Olanipekun described the ongoing conflict in the State Assembly as a threat to peace, order and good government of the state.

His words: “As an elder and stakeholder in the state, I plead to all the feuding parties and their sponsors qua backers to sheath their swords. They should be reminded that the state does not belong to them alone but to all of us. The politicians are in the minority, hence they should stop seeing, taking and treating the State as their fiefdom, property or estate.

“Now, my proposal to end this self-imposed crisis: Let the Speaker, freely elected by the legislators, Olugboyega Aribisogun be, while the Deputy Speaker, who was elected alongside the late Funminiyi Afuye retain his position.

“To me, this is a win-win approach, and in my private discussions with some principal actors in the unwelcome drama, I have made this proposal, but politicians always, but wrongly believe that they possess the monopoly of wisdom.

“Although the politicians behind the ongoing parliamentary fiasco in Ekiti may see it as business as usual, they should be told in no unmistakable language that it is a veritable threat to the peace, order and good government of the State, and unless nipped in the bud now or immediately, the consequences may be far-reaching.”

RELATED NEWS