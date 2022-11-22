Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB Leader

By Steve Oko

Aloy Ejimakor, Special Counsel to the detained Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has issued a statutory Legal Notice to media houses to stop publishing that his client jumped bail.

Ejimakor relied on the January 19, 2022 judgment of the Abia State High Court in Suit No: HIN/FR.14/2021, where the court held that Kanu had justifiable reason to escape for self-preservation when the military invaded his Afaraukwu ancestral home during the 2017 Operation Python Dance.

Ejimakor further noted that the Court had ordered the Federal Government to apologize to Kanu on a national daily for the invasion of his home, hence, publishing that Kanu jumped bail would be defamatory when he had already been cleared by the court.

RELATED NEWS