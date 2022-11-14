By Ariyo Deborah & Bolaji Babatunde

In its continuous effort to wards promoting quality health and sustainability, Egbin Power Plc has carried out free medical outreach for members of its host communities in Egbin, Ipakan and Ijede.

The three-day medical outreach, which catered for more than 4,000 people offered cardiovascular check-up, diabetes screening, dental care and medications to beneficiaries.

Head of Corporate Communications and Branding, Egbin Power Plc. Felix Ofulue, said the company is committed to driving sustainability, people empowerment and promoting the welfare of members of its host communities in line with its CSR intervention programme.

The outreach was facilitated in partnership with Cecy Health Consult, a professional healthcare company, and it provided members of host communities access to quality health examination and free medication conducted by certified health practitioners.

“Our CSR initiatives are devoted to benefiting and improving the quality of life within the community. This initiative started in 2019 in our host communities and thousands of residents of these communities have benefitted. We are quite pleased with the turnout this year.”

Speaking, the Leader of the facilitating Health team and Managing Director of Cecy Health Consult, Dr. Yomi Jaiye commended Egbin Power Plc for making it a point of duty to promote wellness in its host communities consistently over the years.

The Medical Officer of Health in Ijede LCDA, Dr. Tajudeen Saheed, said, “Even though we have primary and secondary health centres within the LCDA, it is important to note that this initiative of the power company is free and accessible to all.

The Leader and Baale of Ipakan Community, Chief Mustapha Lasisi, thanked the Power Generation company for giving back to the community.

“This gesture is in no small measure taking care of the prevailing health problems of some members of our community.

