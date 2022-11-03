Olasupo Shasore

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) will arraign a former Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Olasupo Shasore, SAN, before a Federal High Court in Abuja.

According to NAN, Shasore will be arraigned alongside a company, Middlesex Investments Ltd before Justice Inyang Ekwo on a 14-count charge bordering on money laundering.

Shasore and Middlesex Investments Ltd, according to the report, are the first and second respondents respectively while the Federal Republic of Nigeria is the petitioner in the charge number: FHC/ABJ/CR/386/22 filed on August 17 by the EFCC’s counsel, Bala Sanga.

Shasore is said to be a director and a signatory to the company’s Guaranty Trust Bank account number: 0005659394.

The anti-graft agency, in count one, alleged that between September 3 and 11, 2014 the firm and Shasore failed to report in writing to the agency a single lodgment transaction of the sum of N60 million from Mandivera Global Resources Limited into the Guaranty Trust Bank Pic account number 0005659394 of MIddlesex Investments Limited.

Also in count five, the EFCC alleged that between August 26 and September 3, 2019, the defendants failed to report in writing to the agency a single transfer transaction of the sum of 30, 000 dollars ($30,000.00) from the GTB account number 0005659435 of Middlesex Investments Ltd to the account of Olasupo Shasore.

The Commission said this should be in compliance with Section 10(1) b of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act 2011 (as amended) and punishable under Section 10(3) of the same act.

The suspects are further accused of failure to obey the requirements of submitting to the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investments, a declaration of the activities of the company as specified under Section 5(1)(a)(ii) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011(as amended) and punishable under Section 16(2)(b)of the same act, among others.

Further reports that the EFCC had, on October 20, arraigned Shasore before the Ikeja Special Offences Court and was arraigned on a two-count charge bordering on money laundering.

The former A-G of Lagos State was brought before Justice Mojisola Dada barely 24 hours after he was arraigned at the Federal High Court, Lagos division, on a four-count charge of money laundering.

Justice Dada consequently granted him bail and adjourned the trial until December 6.

