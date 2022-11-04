Stock photo

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA–The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Friday, docked a former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in Lagos State, Olasupo Shasore, SAN, before the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The erstwhile Lagos AG was arraigned alongside his company, Middlesex Investment Limited,on a 14-count charge that bordered on his alleged complicity in money laundering to the tune of about N109.8million.

EFCC equally alleged that the defendant failed to report to it, in writing , a single lodgment of N60m he made into his company’s account number; 0005659394 which he operated with a commercial bank.

It told the court that the defendant, by his action, committed an offence that was contrary to Section 10 of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act 2011.

Besides, the anti-graft agency accused the defendant of also failing to report a single lodgment of another N48.8m into the same account, in breach of extant money laundering laws.

The charge sheet further indicated that Shasore had in November 2017, committed same offence by transferring $300, 000 single lodgment into his company account where he is a sole signatory.

The defendant was alleged to have failed to establish an anti-money laundering desk or to designate a Compliance Officer in his company as required by law.

Meanwhile, after the charge was read to him, the defendant pleaded not guilty to all the allegations against him.

EFCC’s counsel, Mr. Bala Sanga, said he was not opposed to his release on bail.

Consequently, trial Justice Inyang Ekwo allowed the defendant to go home on the of administrative bail that was earlier granted to him by the EFCC.

The matter was later adjourned till March 13 for the commencement of trial.

