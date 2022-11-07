*Non-Nigerians have cornered the funds — Nigerian exporters

By Yinka Kolawole

As the Federal Government intensifies efforts to boost non-oil exports, indications have emerged that Nigerian exporters may have been sidelined in the payment of the multi-billion Naira Export Expansion Grant (EEG) in favour of certain foreign-owned companies.

But the Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC) has denied any deliberate measures that may have caused the complaints by Nigerian exporters against the scheme.

EEG is a post-shipment incentive designed to encourage Nigerian exporters to expand export volume, value and improve global competitiveness of Nigerian products.

This is even as the country’s non-oil exports continued sustained increases over the last five years, a situation that would have reflected in the EEG benefits to the Nigerian exporters.

Under the EEG scheme, Nigerian exporters can get between 5 percent and 15 percent of their annual export value, depending on exporters’ product category.

Successful exporters are paid through the instrument known as Export Credit Certificate (ECC) which can be used to settle all Federal Government taxes such as Company Income Tax (CIT), Value Added Tax (VAT), Withholding Tax (WHT), etc.

The certificate can also be used for the purchase of Federal Government Bonds; Settlement of credit facilities by Bank of Industry (BoI), NEXIM Bank, Bank of Agriculture (BoA); CBN intervention facilities; and Settlement of AMCON liabilities. The ECC can be transferred at one instance to a third party.

Speaking on the implementation of the initiative so far, Chairperson, Export Group, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Mrs. Bosun Solarin, stated: “Much as the programme is good, it is still the rich getting richer, and more of the funds getting into the hands of companies owned by expatriates. You know many of these people have Nigerian partners and once the companies are duly formed and registered, and they carry out export business, don’t forget that many of them also come with cheaper funds, they are able to trade in big volumes, so they get most of these funds.

“I pray there will be such programmes that will be targeted at micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to aid their growth.”

To ensure more effective implementation of the programme, Solarin said there is the need for more “availability and release of funds, and less influence from big quarters”.

But rebutting the allegation of favouritism, the Public Relation Manager, NEPC, Mr. Ndubuisi Okeke, said: “We are not aware of such claims. There are criteria and requisite guidelines all intending applicants/beneficiaries must meet before any claim is processed for payments.”

Okeke noted that the major challenge of the export incentive scheme has always been funding. He, however, recalled that the Federal Executive Council recently approved the sum of N375 billion as EEG for Nigerian exporters, adding that “the sum will clear the backlog of claims from 2016 to date”.

On the other hand, manufacturing exporters, under the aegis of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria Export Group (MANEG), declined to comment on the EEG implementation. According to a top official of the group, “talks are still on-going”.

Non-oil exports on the rise

Meanwhile, in the first half of 2022, H1’22 Nigeria’s non-oil exporters recorded over 4.15 million metric tonnes valued at $2.6 billion, representing 63.5 per cent increase against $1.59 billion in H1’21 and 165 percent over $981.442 million recorded in H1’20.

These figures were from the non-oil export performance reports of various pre-shipment inspection agents who are appointed by the Federal Government to determine the volume, value and destination of Nigerian non-oil export.

The data from returns of these pre-shipment inspection agents indicates that the January – June 2022 export performance was the highest half year non-oil export performance since 2018.

A steady rise in non-oil exports over the past three and a half years from 2019 up till June 2022, shows, on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, 112 percent increase in non-oil exports earnings from $1.627 billion in 2019 to $3.455 billion in 2022.

From 2019-2021, non-oil exports statistics as presented by the pre-shipment inspection agents (PIAs) show that Nigeria exported non-oil products worth $3.455 billion in 2021, representing 55.9 percent increase over $2.21 billion recorded in 2020, which also gave a positive growth of 35.83 percent when compared with the value of $1.627 billion exported in 2019.

Speaking earlier in the month at a forum of MANEG, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, noted that EEG has been one of the major incentives to promote non-oil exports but has faced many challenges over the years.

His words: “Nigeria now more than ever needs to support exports. Historically the biggest incentive for exporters has been the EEG. Over the years, EEG has faced several constraints and has changed form several times.

“The Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment understands the importance of paying outstanding EEG commitments to exporters and we have consistently championed your case. I am pleased to see that this issue is currently being resolved at the National Assembly and that the 38 companies omitted from the previous list of EEG recipients submitted to the Debt Management Office now have an opportunity to receive payment.”

Other export incentives

Adebayo highlighted other incentives put in place by the government to support exporters in Nigeria.

“In addition to EEG, the NEPC also administers the Export Development Fund (EDF), which aims to prepare, facilitate and support new exporters in their efforts to penetrate global markets. It provides training, financial and logistics support. “The CBN has also established a N500 billion non-oil export stimulation facility as one of their intervention programmes to help manufacturers expand their scale of production.

“There are also numerous fiscal incentives for companies wishing to increase their local production base like three to five-year tax holidays for enterprises in what we deem pioneer industries; tax-free operations and no restrictions on expatriate quotas in our Free Trade Zones; capital allowances for manufacturers; among others,” he stated.

