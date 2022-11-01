.

The Edo State University, Uzairue, Edo says it will be graduating 283 students during its 2021/2022 academic session convocation ceremony scheduled for Nov. 5.

The Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Emmanuel Aluyor, disclosed this on Tuesday at a press briefing to mark the 4th convocation ceremony of the school.

Aluyor said that the institution would also graduate the first set of its 26 students for master’s degree programme.

“The university will be awarded 283 undergraduate degrees to persons found worthy in character and learning.

“The Edo University Uzairue master degrees in their various disciplines will be awarded to 26 graduands in the forthcoming convocation ceremony on November 5.

“The statistics analysis shows that 15 students graduated with first-class honours, and 120 students with second-class honours (upper division).

“102 students with second class honours (lower division), 11 students graduated with a third class degree while 26 students with master degrees and nine post-graduate diplomas,” he said.

Aluyor said the university had made remarkable achievements since its inception in 2006, adding that with the notable achievements, the university management would ever be committed to the advancement of the institution and to maintaining the highest standard of delivering quality education to Nigerians.

The VC said that the university had shown positive growth in the students population with an increase in the number of faculties, department-approved accredited programmes and student enrolment.

“In 2006 when the university commence its academic session, a quota of 500 students was approved by the National Universities Commission (NUC) for admission into the university.

“As at today, the quota has now been increased to 1,906. The student population on inception was 79 but as of today, it is hoped that at the end of the admission exercise for 2022/2023 academic session, the population will increase to over 3,500 students as admission is still ongoing.,” he said.

Aluyor said the university will continue to maintain her policy of prize award of an N5million to the graduating students who have the best entrepreneurial business ideas.

“The goal set for Edo University Uzairue is that our students will graduate with an entrepreneurial skill that will make them not only self-employable but will also make them employers of labour.

