Edo Central Labour Party, LP, Senatorial Candidate, Osereme Christ Omofoma, Saturday, decried the collapse of infrastructure in his Esan land and across the state just as he promised to change the narrative if elected to serve at the National Assembly.

The Senatorial hopeful said the Labour party is poised to bring about a new Nigeria that will usher in development, peace and prosperity for the impoverished masses.

While appealing to the people to vote massively for all the party’s candidates in the forthcoming general elections, he said the Peter Obi and Ahmed Datti ticket is to restore back Nigeria Lost Glory.

He stated, “If you leave Benin City now going to Esan there is no access to all of Edo Central. There is no road. You have to go through Agbor(in neighbouring Delta State).

“It is wrong. What does it cost to fix a road? There is no pipe borne water, no healthcare, nothing. I think it is high time we change the narrative and start giving good governance to our people.”

“Lets be patient. Let’s try and work together. Help is on the way. We are going to change the narrative. Vote LP all the way. We will create a new Nigeria for everybody and I intend to replicate that for my constituency,” he promised.

Speaking on why he threw his hat into the race said: “Ever since I left the country, I have always come back home every year, sometimes thrice, to embark on projects. Projects that help my community. Projects that build society in terms of creating things like borehole for communities, education programmes, helping widows, paying school fees for indigent students etc.

“Even as I was away from the country I still consistently took part in the affairs of the country. I am a very passionate Edo person. I believe we can give the people a better representation than what they are getting right now.

“Our leaders have failed us in all aspects of governance at all levels. It is about time I believe the young blood should come into governance and try and create a difference.”

The former medical lecturer of Medical and Dentistry further added “It is high time we bring our wealth of experience back to this country and see what we can do for our people for our people beyond helping widows. If we can do things on a larger scale everybody benefits all at once then we can make a better impact.

RELATED NEWS