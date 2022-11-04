The Edo State Government has ordered the immediate closure of the state secretariat of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN).

This is coming on the heels of the tension that rocked parts of Benin City and the state secretariat of the NYCN after some aggrieved members protested against the alleged plot by the powers that be to foist a crony as the head of the new leadership of the Council.

Responding to the leadership crisis tearing the council apart and causing agitation in the state, the state government ordered closure of the council’s secretariat and mandated security agencies to apprehend any person or group who volunteer to foment trouble by violating its directive of the government.

This announcement was revealed in a statement signed by the Commissioner, Youth and Gender Issues, Andrew Emwanta and made available to newsmen,

The statement partly read, “The Edo State Government has ordered the immediate closure of the Secretariat of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, Edo State Chapter which is situated along Akpakpava Road, Benin City.

“This closure became necessary due to the leadership succession crisis rocking the state chapter of the Youth body. Security agencies in the state have been informed of this decision and have the mandate to apprehend any person or group who volunteers to violate this directive of the government.

“In the meantime, the Transition Management Committee which was set up to organize the Youth Council election will operate from a location to be provided by the supervising Ministry.”

RELATED NEWS