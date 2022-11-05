By Ozioruva Aliu





BENIN CITY – APPARENTLY owing to the call for his sack over alleged appointment of somebody they claim is unknown to them to run their affairs, the Edo State Commissioner for Youth and Gender Issues, Adaze Emwanta has ordered the closure of the state secretariat of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN).



A statement by Emwanta said the transition committee which some leaders of the Council were kicking against would be operating from a location to be provided by the ministry adding that the Deputy Governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu would meet with stakeholders in the Youth Council next week.



The statement reads: “It is hereby announced for the information of the general public, that the Edo State Government has ordered the immediate closure of the Secretariat of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, Edo State Chapter, which is situated along Akpakpava Road, Benin City. This closure became necessary due to the leadership succession crisis rocking the state Chapter of the Youth body. Security agencies in the state have been informed of this decision and have the mandate to apprehend any person or group who volunteer to violate this directive of the government.

“In the meantime, the Transition Management Committee, which was set up to organize the Youth Council election will operate from a location to be provided by the supervising Ministry. A meeting of all critical Stakeholders in Youth Council Affairs in the State with the Deputy Governor will be held early next week.

The warring factions must continue to maintain the peace during this period of transition, as the State Government remains committed to promoting the welfare and social inclusiveness of all youths in the state.”

RELATED NEWS