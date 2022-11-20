By Ozioruva Aliu





BENIN CITY – AN Edo State Area Customary court has sentenced two women to three days community service and three day intensive sensitization over indiscriminate dumping of refuse in public places.

The women, Mrs. Zenab Habib and Mrs. Goodness Samuel were apprehended at about 9:45 pm on Wednesday last week while dumping refuse along Akpakpava by King Square, Benin City and they were reportedly sentenced over the weekend.

Reacting to the court ruling on Sunday, the Commissioner for Environment, Engr. Jonathan Lawani, urged the people to desist from dumping of wastes indiscriminately, stressing that enforcement team was set up and strategically positioned to monitor every area in the major City apprehended the women and put them in the police custody for trial.

Lawani said the women pleaded guilty during the court process and were sentenced to three days community service each and they are also to do a sensitization exercise to the public after the clean-up exercise from 7am to 9pm.

According to the Commissioner, “we have observed that despite all the effort of the Governor Obaseki-led Administration to make the State clean and healthy for Edo residents, many people are still dumping indiscriminately in the city making people feel the Government is not working”.

On his part, the General Manager of Waste Management Board, Mr. Osadebamen Charles Imariagbe, applauded the ruling by the Court adding that it will help to checkmate the incessant indiscriminate dumping of waste and also serve as a deterrent to other others who would want to continue in the act.

