By Ozioruva Aliu

Residents around Isia between Ibillo and Lampese along Lagos-Abuja Expressway in Akoko-Edo local government area are still wondering how 10 bodies found their way to both sides of the road which were discovered in the early hours of Tuesday.

However attempts to get information from farmers who first saw the bodies on their way to the farm that morning before they contacted local vigilantes and who then contacted the police were not successful.

They declined comments when Sunday Vanguard tried to extract information from them through an interpreter and community leader, Comrade Victor Arogunyo.

They were scared that they could be arrested by the police if they came out public.

However, it was gathered that the traditional institution in the area, particularly Lampese within which area the bodies were found, would carry out traditional cleansing today (Sunday) because, according to them, the incident was a desecration of their land.

Speaking on the bodies, Arogunyo said: “The cleansing of that place will be done tomorrow (Sunday).

“Traditional rulers, elders, chiefs and priests will gather around that area for cleansing because, according to them, the land has been desecrated and they need to embark on cleansing the place traditionally.

“Those in charge have their way of doing it and they will do it on Sunday.

“Till now, we have not heard any information about who the dead people are. We have made contacts with Ondo and Kogi states; these are the closest states to us and nobody has been able to have a clue on who these people are.

“We have also inquired from the Hausa/Fulani community here and they cannot identify them and nobody from these areas we have contacted are missing from that day till now.

“There have not been reports anywhere whether to say there was fighting or kidnapping anywhere between that time and today.”

