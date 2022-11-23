By Ozioruva Aliu

THE Edo state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has hailed President Muhammadu Buhari over the release of nominees for consideration by the Senate for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The chairman of the party, Col David Imuse rtd commended Buhari for nominating two of its leaders Dr Pius Odubu, a former deputy governor of the state and Major-general Charles Airhiavbere Rtd, to serve on the Board.

In a statement, the Assistant State Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr Victor Osehobo, quoted Col. David Imuse (rtd.), as appreciating the president for the two key nominations into the Board of the NDDC.

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, at the start of plenary on Wednesday said 15 nominees including Dr Odubu and General Airhiavbere were nominated as members of the NDDC board according to a letter he read from the President.

The letter specified Dr. Pius Odudu from Edo State as nominee for South South Board membership while General Charles Airhiavbere is the nominee for Executive of Finance.

The Edo APC chairman assured the President that the two appointees from the state would take their assignments very seriously while deploying their competence and wealth of experience in the service of the country.

RELATED NEWS