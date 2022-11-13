* Terms NIW Port Harcourt meeting ill-advised, unauthorised

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – SECRETARY to the Board of Trustees (BOT) of the Nigerian Institute of Welding (NIW), Chief Solomon Eberiri (MON) has faulted Prof Shehu Ma’aji on recent comment accusing NIW of failure in allowing foreigners takeover welding jobs on the 4OOOKm Trans-Sahara Gas Pipeline (TSGP) while qualified Nigeria welders roam the labour market.

Ma’aji, Professor of Metallurgy at the University of Technology, Minna, had made the comment at a supposed stakeholders meeting, last week, of the NIW in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, a gathering Chief Edibiri also termed as unauthorised and its outcome a nullity.

The NIW BOT Secretary told Vanguard yesterday that, “The issue of Trans-Sahara Gas Pipeline (TSGP) has not been presented in good faith and not fair to the Federal Government (FG) of Nigeria, by those who held that ill-advised, unauthorized Port Harcourt meeting in the name of NIW stakeholders.

“FG is in agreement with other countries who also are providing right of way to this pipeline that goes all the way to Algeria, Morocco and from there to provide gas to countries in Europe. So it is expected that all countries to provide right of way for the pipeline will also contribute workforce to the construction process.

“The agreement to go ahead with the pipeline has been signed, but actual work has not commenced. I’m confident FG through relevant agencies including the Nigerian Content Development Management Board (NCDMB), Federal Ministry of Science and Innovations, those of Works, Labour, Trade and Industry and Petroleum Resources will adequately tackle the labour engagement process.

“NIW is not responsible to telling contractors they must employ Nigerians or foreigners. The responsibility of NIW is to work with FG to identify gainful projects, advise FG on roles Nigeria can play in such projects and how Nigerians can benefit from operations of such projects in order to earn much needed foreign exchange and limit capital flight.

“On the said crisis in NIW, Edebiri said, “There is no crisis. There are little internal issues that can be resolved internally. The BOT has been undermined by some people and the Ayorinde Adeniyi calling the purported stakeholders meeting was a staff of NIW. He is not a member.

“The people he gathered in Port Harcourt are not members of NIW, except for a few who are dissenting voices of the BOT that are probably regretting their actions by today. The Department of State Security (DSS) was alerted on the unauthotised meeting and the Rivers Command invited the Adeniyi. We were also invited two days later.

“Officers of the Command clearly identified that the activities and actions of that meeting were a nullity, and that such should not be promoted. And that going forward, since we have proposed a General Meeting for December 17, we should go ahead with that meeting and the DSS would be present to monitor proceedings. So anyone with grievances about NIW and the management should bring it to the General Meeting.

“Let me mention that the underlying factor behind what is going is the selfish grievance against promoting the National Skills Qualification Framework for Nigeria. There are incontrovertible document evidence where Ayorinde has boldly declared that NIW should not support the policy, but he is not a member of BOT, so he cannot decide what NIW should support or not.

“NIW is committed to promoting the National Skills Qualification Framework being supervised by the National Board for Technical Education. Interestingly, the Welding Policy has been drafted, critiqued, validated and approved by FG to promote Nigerian Content, including capacity development for welding in Nigeria.

“For the TSGP, for instance, the National Policy on Welding and Welding related skills is designed to attract maximum benefits from such projects, as the federal Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation is working with the NIW to ensure that welding development is properly done in Nigeria.

“And so with this kind of project, the ministry will step in and ensure Nigerians get rightful share of opportunities involved. So, Nigerians must thanks President Mohammadu Buhari for approving the welding policy, designed to support, promote, protect and grow welding in Nigeria, thereby stimulating Gross Domestic Product, limiting capital flight and enriching Nigerians.”

