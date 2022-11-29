By Victoria Ojeme

The Speaker of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Parliament, Dr. Sidie Mohamed Tunis has called on national governments to effect fiscal and monetary policies that will upturn the dwindling economy of the region.

Tunis gave the recommendation at opening session of the 2022 Second Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Parliament in Abuja which he said is convened to consideration of the Consolidated Community Budget for the year 2023, consideration of Reports from Joint, Standing and Ad hoc Committees, consideration of Reports from Fact Finding and Oversight Missions, presentation of Country Reports; and interactive sessions with some of their partners.

According to the Speaker, members of the parliament have been tasked to ensure that the budget is directed towards programmes that address the needs, aspirations and interest of the people they represent.

“In discharging this all-important assignment, let us bear in mind the challenges we face from urgent and looming crises in our Community.

“We must summon the will, courage and commitment to act in ways that will impact positively on our region.

“Permit me to state that as a region, we are confronted with unending chaos and crises, which are threatening the gains we have made in the recent past.”

He added that ECOWAS is confronted with unending chaos and crises, which are threatening the gains we have made in the recent past. “Most prominent and most recent is the COVID-19 pandemic, with its impact on our economies. This has remained a cause for concern. The pandemic caused a slowdown in the pace of growth of our economies, many of which are still struggling to recover from the setbacks brought upon them.

“On the global front, we are confronted with the war between Russia and Ukraine, which has had far-reaching consequences on the welfare of our people. We are fully aware of the economic consequences of this war, as well as the attempt by our various Governments to cushion the effects. The global economy is, arguably, facing one of the worst challenges in living memory.

“Our population has boundless potentials, our resource endowment is limitless, our opportunities are endless, yet our economies remain vulnerable and fragile. Consequently, we are presently experiencing hyperinflation, especially in relation to prices of commonly used necessities, like food, energy, and transportation.

This has far-reaching implications on other goods and services. As a politician and a servant to the people, I am compelled to always ask; how do our people feed? How do our people pay up their daily bills? How do they address health challenges within their immediate and extended families? How do they provide for the education of their children,” Mr Tunis asked.

RELATED NEWS