The Chief Operating Officer of Red Ridge, a logistics and support company that provides on-bike training, digital and customer service training and rider-outsourcing to 3rd Party Logistic Companies, Mr. Osaro Jackson has said the on-demand delivery sector amongst other things is dependent on the dispatch riders who move goods around cities.

Osaro while fielding questions from newsmen insisted that training and retraining of these riders on both soft and technical skills is the way to go. “We have been able to train about 150 riders within the last year“.

Speaking on the company’s plan to train over 300 Dispatch riders across Lagos in partnership with the VET Toolbox initiative, he said: “We are trying to redefine the quality level of dispatch riders in the on-demand delivery sector. This quality will be centered around safety while riding, transferable skills like financial and digital literacy and their customer service approach.”

VET Toolbox is a partnership of five European development agencies to support demand-driven and inclusive vocational education and training. It is co-funded by European Commission and by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ). In Nigeria, it is implemented by Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH. In the context of their VET Toolbox Skills 4 Riders Project, GIZ is partnering with Glovo, a Spanish technology company, connecting couriers with users and stores through a mobile application.

In partnership with Red Ridge and Glovo, VET Toolbox will train over 300 riders in the coming months on four principal and sector driven courses in the areas of Financial Literacy, Digital Literacy, Road Safety and Customer Service Orientation. This training is aimed at professionalizing skills development of delivery riders in order to improve their soft and technical skills and generate new employment and income opportunities within the sector. Riders will be taught how to ride motorbikes with emphasis on safety amidst other crucial skills that will be dispensed in the course of the training. The training is free for delivery riders and people vying to be well trained in the sector.

“The training have helped to stem the tide of unemployment in Lagos with more to come as we scale up operations. It’s a viable way of engaging young people whilst helping them earn a living for themselves. This has an indirect impact on helping to reduce crime”.

“In recruiting these riders, we work with several NGOs who have people within their purview who are looking for jobs. Churches, Mosques, local communities are also not left out as sources of getting these riders”.

Asked how it would help the economy, Osaro said: “the more people are engaging the economy, the more local benefit is generated. Socio-economically, this program also would help reduce crime rate as young people now have other viable avenues where they can make a living “.

