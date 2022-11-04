…commends BoI, NEPC for supporting, promoting non-oil sector

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

AS the Buhari-led administration harps on diversification of the economy, the Head Designer and Founder, Morin.O Designs Limited, Morin Obaweya, has disclosed that the Nigerian leather industry is a gold-mine and second to oil on generating foreign exchange and creating millions of jobs for youth in the country.

Obaweya who made the disclosure during a soft launch of her company’s Abuja outlet of her brand called ‘Morin.O’ in the Kado Area of Abuja, said despite her background as trained pharmacist found her passion on leather designs after her return from Ghana to Nigeria, which she decided to sketch a few bags, looked for artisans who would bring those sketches to life, and the first collection of bags were made, which the first impression overwhelmed her and team as they were not prepared for the attention and the perception that they were given.

She said:”It gives an opportunity for economic growth because after oil leather is the next exports generating commodity.

“Especially, with the Nigerian Export Promotion Council, NEPC, the drive for non-oil export has really risen. They have been very supportive of our brand.

“They have been very supportive of our brand. So enhancing the value chain of leather and allied products is a very strong potential of Nigerian economy.

“And if we can deploy and harness every aspect of that value chain it would make significant impact to our GDP and the economic status of this country.

“There are lot of youth, we know what our youth population is, a lot of youth who are untrained, unskilled, who are creative, and even a bit restive but if we are able to train them, to give them access to markets, by reason of the advances we have made because there is growing attention to leather brands in Nigeria.

“And once we do our quota it will establish every aspect of the value chain and enhance the economic growth of Nigeria.

“If we are focused we put our minds to it is a source of revenue and economic growth.”

Meanwhile, on her company’s access to finance, she made it known that the Bank of Industry, BoI, and Nigerian Export Promotion Council, NEPC, have been very supportive.

“From the very beginning, we have had a lot of encouragement from Bank of Industry, BoI, and Nigerian Export Promotion Council, NEPC.

“One of the ways in which Bank of Industry and the Nigerian Export Promotion Council have enhanced and have supported our business one is exposing us to international markets, given us an opportunity to rob minds with international brands, given us an opportunity to see how it is done out there, what the benchmarks and then the opportunity to also learn from other technical partners so that we can also expand our own production process.”

According to her, the BoI and NEPC have sponsored her company five times to international exhibitions and have been of tremendous support and in financial advice.

“So many times been at forums in which they asked us to access funds that would help us grow our manufacturing process. So we actually do enjoy support from those organizations”, she said.

Speaking on patronage of her leather products following crave for imported commodities by Nigerians, she said her products attract both local and international patronage.

“Absolutely, if there is one thing that has encouraged us is the patronage we have enjoyed locally, which is very interesting to us. So for example, at our flagship store in Lagos when people walk in the first thing we tell them is ‘welcome to ‘Morin.O’, our bags are made by us.

“And we hear comments like this ‘if I can get this I don’t need to travel’. And the economic situation in the country too has helped us, a lot of Nigerians are looking inwards.

“So I can say that we been encouraged by local patronage as well as regional patronage even international patronage.

“The perception across board has been encouraging to us. There is a growing admiration and appreciation of local brands”, she stated.

However, speaking on the recently signed Start-up Bill by President Muhammadu Buhari, she (Obaweya) pointed that actually, there are challenges facing start-ups in the country, but with the Bill now signed into law those challenges would be reduced to the minimum.

“One thing I do know is that those incentives and initiatives are there to harness the potential of those who want to do credible business.

“I know that one of the challenges startups have in this country Include the harsh economic environment, structure environment, the ease of doing business, but I know that incentives and initiatives like the Start-up Bill, for example, are measures that are taken to enhance the ease of doing business, to support the growth of startups, small and medium enterprises.

“And I don’t think that that bill is the only initiative or incentive that the government has done in the past, there many parastatals and organizations that have supported small businesses, however, I know that Bill is to enhance the productivity, commercial stability of startups in this country”, she added.

On affordability of her products, especially low income earners, she pointed that in business it is not everybody that can afford product.

“As a business, I think everyone decides who his customer is

“But when you will look at our price range you find that not all have the same price brackets.

“And one of the things that we are looking at and we have implementing in some way also is using other material apart from leather or infusing leather on other materials that will make it more affordable style.

“It has a class but it is more affordable because the thing about it is that quality cannot be compromised and sometimes quality requires a lot more resources.

“So, in terms of affordability, there are two ways to look at it. You can buy something cheap and replace it four times or you buy once and it stays beyond expectation. You are still saving money.

“So in terms of affordability, our our prices are very affordable. When you compare it to the quality and the materials that we use when you look at the prices internationally you will know that they are way apart.

“However, we would not come we don’t compromise on quality in terms of craftsmanship and the material because we want it to stand the test of time. We want it to be timeless. We want you to use the ‘Morin.O’ bag and you are still using it seven or eight years.”

