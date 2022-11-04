By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Campaign for Equal Rights and Opportunities for all Nigerians, CERON, has asked the All Progressives Congress, APC, to apologise to Nigerians for failing to deliver on its promises and the biting economic downtown in the country.

The group maintained that Nigerians are passing through severe hardship amid rising inflation which has rendered their meagre earnings worthless.

Speaking on the continuous slide of the Naira since the coming of the present administration, Secretary of CERON, Francis Odiir regretted that the economic policies of the APC-led Federal Government had failed to build on the gains of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, led government that exited in 2015.

He noted that “the APC gave Nigerians high hopes after making promises that they would surpass the achievements of the PDP, but today we are all feeling the brunt of the failed economic policies that have left Nigerians poorer than they had ever imagine.

“Today the Nigerian Naira has hit 800 to the Dollar and the masses are finding it very difficult to afford very essential communities amid rise inflation. Even a bag of local rice now goes for as high as N35,000 and nobody cares that Nigerians are suffering.

“Just few days ago the government from no where came up with the policy of redesigning the Naira for reasons best known to them, not minding the implication of that policy which even the ordinary man in the street knows will hit hard on the value of the Naira and further worsening the hardship in the country; a development that has left many wondering if this government is on a mission to make life unbearable for Nigerians.

“Today it is to the credit of this government that Nigerian students have lost close to two years to ASUU strike because the government allowed the strike to linger. And even after calling off the strike last month, the government has refused to pay them their salaries as promised leaving the lectures with the option of calling out its members again.

“This government must be told that Nigerians are hungry and very angry. The policies of this government have taken Nigerians several years backward and it will take years to get the country back to the pre-APC era.

“That is to tell us that the incoming administrator must be prepared to work very hard to get country working again so that Nigerians can smile again because the country is in comatose. The rate of poverty in the land is alarming, the APC should tender an apology to Nigerians for the kind of pains their policies have inflicted on the people in the last seven years.”

