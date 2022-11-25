Sanwo-Olu

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has challenged entrepreneurs in the state to develop thier skills set and improve on creative ideas to grow the state economy.

Sanwo-Olu, stated this on Friday, at the maiden edition of Lagos Island Business Fair, 2022.

He stressed that the state under his administration is shaping the orientation of doing business in the state by encouraging young people to become social entrepreneurs.

Speaking through the Permanent Secretary, in the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives, Mrs. Adetutu Ososanya, the Governor encouraged young people to become social business entrepreneurs and contribute to the world, rather than just making money.

He stressed that the theme of the event: “EDU-SOCIAL for Entrepreneurs in Lagos Island, and Lagos State towards Social Economic Empowerment,” is no doubt an interesting thought that would build the socio-economic landscape of Lagos.

“I believe this platform can leverage socio-economic networking and Information technology to provide more interactive opportunities for the teeming youth of Lagos Island and its environs from diverse cultural, religious, social and educational backgrounds, to advance their businesses and services,” he said.

The Co-Founder Lagos Island Connect (LIC), Ms Yemisi Ransome-Kuti, said that the Fair was borne out of the need to help businesses and youths on the Lagos Island Area in particular and Lagos State at large.

She maintained that economy being the start and end of everything requires main elements of adding more workers to the workforce, and pushing productivity higher and thereby producing more goods and services to achieve growth.

According to her, “The local government is the foundation upon which good governance and prosperity is built, hence our focus on that critical level of development.

“Without functional and effective institutions at the Local Government level, we build our policies and strategies on shifting sand.”

She, however, appealed to the Minister of Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo to further support entrepreneurs on the Lagos Island with fit for purpose facilities on Lagos Island which is reportedly, the richest local government area in the country due to the large numbers of businesses and corporate entities there.

She also urged the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola to look into the issue of abandoned Federal buildings on Lagos Island, many of which had been turned into a den for nefarious activities, including drug abuse and insecurity.

During her presentation, the Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs, and Investments, Mrs. Solape Hammond, said that collaboration on business connectivity in Lagos Island has been strengthened with critical engagement through economic summit by addressing needs to chart way forward on business demands.

Hammond, therefore, urged youths, especially entrepreneurs to leverage technology to further promote their businesses.

