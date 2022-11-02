Leading Pan-African bank, Ecobank Nigeria, is set to host the second edition of its Fintech Breakfast series on the 4th of November, 2022.

This edition, themed “Strengthening the ecosystem” will focus on two key areas:

The role of good corporate governance in the fintech industry and what fintechs need to know about securing investments

Leading fintech players who will speak at the event include Yemi Keri – Co-founder, Rising Tide Africa, Yele Oyekola – Co-founder & CEO, Duplo, Lexi Novitske – General Partner, Norrseken and Chinedu Onuoha – Managing Director at Mzuri Solutions Limited. Also, there will be a fireside chat with Tosin Iyayi – Partner, Aluko & Oyebode where she will talk about how fintechs can achieve good corporate governance.

At the forum, speakers will share best practices from their experience with regard to achieving good corporate governance and finding an effective approach to fundraising. Fintechs will be able to glean relevant lessons from banks and have the chance to share their challenges with securing investments and driving corporate governance in their organizations.

In the past three years, Ecobank Nigeria has strengthened its collaboration and engagement with the fintech industry, and to further build this engagement, the bank teamed up with Africa’s leading tech publication, TechCabal, to host the Fintech Breakfast series, an event series.

During the last edition, discussions were had on how fintechs and banks can build and leverage strategic partnerships for growth and expansion.

The event featured industry experts including Paga CEO, Tayo Oviosu and Gbenga Ajayi, partner at QED Investors as speakers. This series is designed to hold quarterly and aims to gather fintech leaders across the continent to share business insights, as well as discuss pertinent topics in the fintech ecosystem such as regulatory guidelines, funding and other topics of interest to fintech startups at different stages of their journey.

The second edition will have in attendance a diverse audience of top fintech professionals and bank executives across Africa as well as investors, innovators, policymakers and regulators. This is a hybrid event.

