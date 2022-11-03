By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Former President of the Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria, APWEN, Engr. Felicia Agubata has been elected the President of the Enugwu-Ukwu Community Development Union, ECDU Women Wing, Lagos branch.

She was elected the President of the Association for a 3 year tenure. Other executive members include Provost 4 Chioma Iwotor, Provost 3 Oluchi Ifeacho, Provost 2 Josephine Okoye, Provost 1Chioma Onwuasoanya, Asst Social Secretary Nnenkwo Amaka, Social Secretary Nkiru P. Okoye, Treasurer Helen Ifeacho, Asst. Fin. Secretary Hope Okoye, Financial Secretary Nkiru Annunobi, Asst Secretary Adaora Okafor, Secretary Gloria Ibenegbu, 2nd Vice President Anthonia Nwobi and 1st Vice President Ifeoma S. Okekearu.

In her acceptance statement, Agubata disclosed that, she is ready to advance the cause of the group through various ideas adding that the president general of ECDU National, remains Chief Mrs Chio Nwosu.

Her words: The focus of my team will be mobilization of women and service to our community and her stakeholders .

“Mobilization starts with re- enlisting inactive members, especially our heroines past and rank and file , who for one reason or the other are currently inactive.

“Service starts with establishing our needs hierarchy/ resources and subsequently drafting an action plan and timelines to tackle them.

“We are aware that young women who should be at the vanguard of an energetic drive for a better Enugwu-Ukwu community are waiting for an incentive to register and a disincentive to stay away.

“We will work hard to provide all of that. We hereby re-iterate that every married woman of Enugwu-Ukwu origin by birth or marriage should enlist as a matter of duty and patriotism .

“Our key strategy for service will be to cooperate within and to collaborate or establish partnerships with other community- facing associations, agencies , family foundations and institutions to make palpable impact across a broad spectrum of societal issues including focused interventions on health , education , welfare and sundry advocacies aimed at shepherding the wellness and progress of Enugwu- Ukwu.

“We acknowledge that service starts with the stability and functionality of the family units that constitute the community. No effort will be spared in that regard .

“Education is key for us . The girl-child within catchment bracket will be supported to flourish through guidance and skill acquisition for evolving job opportunities in the market.

