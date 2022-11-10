By Peter Okutu

A socio-political group, the Coalition of South-East Youths Leaders, yesterday condemned the arrest and torture of a Peoples Democratic Party, PDP chieftain in Ebonyi State, Chief Abia Onyike, by members of the Ebubeagu Security Outfit.

Recall Onyike, a former Commissioner for Information in the state and Deputy National President of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, was abducted, on Wednesday night, at Octovia Pharmacy on Water Works Road, Abakaliki, where he was said to have gone to buy some drugs for his medication.

The victim, a key spokesperson for the PDP governorship candidate in the 2023 general election in Ebonyi State, Dr Ifeanyi Odii, was reportedly taken to Ebubeagu Office in Abakaliki, where he was flogged with wood until a call came for his release.

The Commander of Ebebeagu in the state, Friday Nnanna, confirmed the incident but said it was a mistaken scenario.

But in a statement signed by its President-General, on Thursday, the South-East youths group described the attack and torture as barbaric, saying the Ebubeagu Security network had become an army of democracy in the state.

The statement read in part, “The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, COSEYL, the apex socio-political youth group in the South East geopolitical zone condemns in strongest terms the criminal.abduction and torture of a Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chieftain and former Commissioner for Information in Ebonyi State Chief Abia Onyike by Ebubeagu security outfit in Ebonyi State on the night of 9th November, 2022. This is pure act of dictatorship and tyranny by the All Progressive Congress, APC, led administration of Governor Dave Umahi.

“It is quite unfortunate that Chief Onyike who is the Deputy National President of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, NUJ and a former Commissioner of Information in the State will be criminally arrested, naked and tortured by the state government militia Ebubeagu under the pretense that where he was arrested is a spot where a known criminal comes to collect arms.

“Such tale by moonlight story does not hold water. Chief Onyike was criminally arrested and tortured because he is a member of the opposition party in the state.

“It is very unfortunate that under a democratic setting, the Governor of Ebonyi State Engr. Dave Umahi will used his militia Ebubeagu operatives, paid and equipped with tax payers money to oppress and brutalize the same taxpayers. This is totally unacceptable.

“We demand for the immediate arrest and prosecution of those Ebubeagu operatives used in this unlawful and unconstitutional conduct.”

RELATED NEWS