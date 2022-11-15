… applaud MNDA, NDDC

Motorists and other road users of the flood ravaged sections of the East West Road at Ahoada in Rivers State, Mbiama in Bayelsa State and Patani in Delta State have heaved a sigh of relief following remedial works undertaken by the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, MNDA and Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

The NDDC, acting on the directive of the ministry, contracted SETRACO to restore portions of roads which were severely affected by flood, shutting down human and economic activities.

Those who spoke with our correspondent expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari for his swift intervention through the MNDA, NDDC and other agencies of Federal Government.

According to them, the ongoing repairs and restoration of their roads was an eloquent proof that government can stand with the people in such a time of disastrous happenings.

Recall that, the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Mr. Umana Okon Umana, accompanied by the Acting Managing Director of the NDDC, Engr. Emmanuel Audu-Ohwavborua, during their working visit to one of the the flood ravaged areas at Ihuike Community in Ahoada East Local Government Area, Rivers State, had promised a comprehensive intervention to bring succour to the affected people.

While sympathizing with those displaced by the flood, Umana had given the assurances of the federal government to immediately assist all communities in the Niger Delta region that were affected, by providing relief assistance to them, as well as rebuilding damaged roads across the region.

At the time of this report, emergency repairs of the flood ravaged sections of the East West Road at Ahoada in Rivers State, Mbiama in Bayelsa State and Patani in Delta State were on-going and the road linking between Rivers, Bayelsa and Delta have been restored.

Expressing delight on the development, the acting MD of NDDC, Engr. Emmanuel Audu-Ohwavborua, said: “These are the kind of things that the NDDC is created for, to intervene in critical situations. Now, there is some thoroughfare between Rivers, Bayelsa and Delta states.The Ahoada section is already motorable.

“We expect more progress in the coming days in the interest of the people of the Niger Delta region that have endured a lot of pains on account of the flood.

“I thank President Muhammadu Buhari who has been a caring and listening father, I thank the Honourable Minister of Niger Delta, Umana Umana for visiting the flood site despite his busy schedule and ensuring that work is commenced immediately.”

Meanwhile, the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, has handed over essential drugs to the Imo State Government for distribution to health centres in communities affected by flood, as part of measures to ameliorate the suffering of the people in the Niger Delta region.

According to the statement signed by the NDDC Director Corporate Affairs, Dr Ibitoye Abosede, the Commission said it was well aware of its responsibility as an interventionist agency to provide palliatives to those affected by the unfortunate disaster.

“We are working assiduously with the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs to provide food items, essential drugs and other necessary assistance to the IDPs and impacted communities.

“We have since commenced the distribution of essential drugs to the affected areas through the state governments. Last week, we handed over essential drugs to the Imo State Government as we prepare to reach the other affected states.”

The statement, however, said the interventionist agency would be fair in the distribution of projects and relief materials in the Niger Delta states.

