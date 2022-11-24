…Opening match attracts more viewers than the same match four years ago, figures show

…Half of viewing audience in Brazil watch Qatar versus Ecuador

…France’s opening match attracts best audience of the year

The FIFA World Cup™ is proving as popular as ever around the world with preliminary figures for the opening match of the 2022 tournament in Qatar showing an increase in viewers compared to the corresponding match in Russia four years ago.

For example, the opening game between Qatar and Ecuador on Sunday, 20 November was watched by an average of 3.3 million viewers, with a peak audience of 3.6 million, in Ecuador. This represented a 109% increase in viewership of the opening game in the country compared to the highest rating in the last 2 editions of the FIFA World Cup.

