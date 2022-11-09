By Chioma Obinna

On its first anniversary, Duchess International Hospital committed to impact the lives of all Nigerians through access to affordable world-class healthcare.

Speaking at a well-attended ceremony held at the Hospital’s main auditorium the Chief Executive Officer of the hospital, Dr Adetokunbo Shitta-Bey, emphasised the hospital’s priorities to include: building trust in the healthcare system, providing high-quality, affordable services to Nigerians and reversing the trend of medical tourism abroad.

He reaffirmed the affordability of the hospital’s services and further confirmed that “to register as a patient at the Duchess International Hospital is N5,000, and to have a consultation with a specialist family physician is also N5,000”.

Reflecting on the landmark achievements of the past year, Shitta-Bey remarked that the hospital is proud to have successfully conducted a wide variety of routine and complex specialist interventions across a range of specialities and sub-speciality clinical services.

These procedures have been conducted in specialities such as Interventional Cardiology, Cardiothoracic surgery, Neurosurgery, Paediatrics, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Orthopaedic surgery, Gastroenterology and Reconstructive Plastic surgery, including a complex 12-hour breast reconstruction operation following successful surgical treatment for breast cancer, performed within the first few weeks of commencing services last year.

Shitta-Bey said: “It has been our privilege, in the past year to bring joy and satisfaction to the lives of ordinary Nigerians, and to restore hope, often in quite difficult circumstances, through life-saving treatment delivered right here at the Duchess International Hospital.”

According to him, Duchess Hospital is affordable for all Nigerians and a “One-Stop-Shop” for primary, secondary and tertiary care services, positioned to save Nigerians millions of naira in medical tourism for treatment of health conditions which would otherwise have required medical intervention abroad”.

This assertion was supported by patients’ testimonials including one from Otunba Alaba Shonibare, who successfully underwent knee replacement surgery at the hospital a few months ago. He spoke passionately about the quality of care he received while on admission at the hospital. The Lagos State Gover nor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu who was represented by the Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, said the State government will continue to provide the right policy environment and infrastructural support for businesses and healthcare facilities to ensure that Lagos becomes a major destination and hub for healthcare delivery across sub-Saharan Africa.

Sanwo-Olu noted that Lagos State has a strategic initiative to reverse medical tourism and bring back highly skilled and experienced medical professionals currently in the diaspora, back to Nigeria.

He commended the management and staff of the Duchess International Hospital for their remarkable achievements in the last year and for the hospital’s immense contribution to delivering access to affordable quality healthcare to Lagosians.

