By Henry Ojelu

The Management of Dubai Estate, Trans-Obibia Layout, Awka Capital Territory, Anambra State has assured it’s numerous customers that the project is properly registered with relevant regulatory authority in the state.

The management gave the assurance in light of a recent public notice issued by the state Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Land, Survey and Rural Development, Mr. Ejike Edwin Uzochukwu, wherein Dubai Estate was omitted in the list of approved Estate projects in the state.

In a statement signed by its Chairman, Architect Chuwudi Ezenwa and Vice-Chairman, Benjamin Ezenwa, the company noted that efforts is being made to correct the error.

The duo further stated that all relevant requirements stipulated by the Anambra state government for such estate project have been met by the company adding that it is only waiting for the statement agency to conclude it’s documentation process.

The statement reads: The attention of Dubai Estate has drawn to a public notice signed by Mr. Ejike Edwin Uzochukwu, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Land, Survey and Rural Development wherein some estates were said not to be registered.

“To set the record straight, the Management of Dubai Estate hereby state unequivocally: That Dubai Estate is situated within a Registered Private Layout known as Trans-Obibia Layout within Awka Capital Territory.

“The Trans-Obibia Layout with full approval, authority and registered by Anambra State Government through the Ministry of Land, Survey and Rural Development, Awka, Anambra State in November 2001 with drawing number No/AWK/65.

“To air on the side of surplusage, the Management of Dubai Estate sought to independently register and secure approval for Dubai Estate.

“The Estate’s Management and its Legal team took the required steps to facilitate the registration of Dubai Estate though within the Trans-Obibia Layout, Awka Capital Territory of Anambra State.

“The Anambra State Government through the Ministry of Land, Survey and Rural Development itemized the Estate registration requirements to our Legal team and the Legal team took it up from there and fulfilled all the paper requirements and othermse.

“GSS Real Estate and investment Ltd, owner and manager of Dubai Estate hereby categorically states that Dubai Estate has successfully passed through the stages of State Government registration as an Estate and is waiting for final Certification from the Ministry of Land, Survey and Rural Development.

“We, therefore, make bold to clearty state, without fear of contradiction, that whatever is left for the conclusion of Dubai Estate registration ts only left on the side of the relevant Ministry.

“We further declare that Dubai Estate cannot by whatever stretch of imagination be classified as an unregistered Estate having fulfilled all procedures and requirements for such registration.

“We therefore publicty disclaim the said Public Notice, dated November 2, 2022, as same is not applicable to Dubai Estate.

“The entire public, particularty our esteemed chents, should please take note while we work with the Ministry to delete our trusted and hard-earned name and reputation from that unmerited list.

“Finally, we regret whatever inconvenience the said publication might have caused our esteemed client many of whom we had attracted to invest in Anambra state.

Be assured of our firm resolve to serve you better and contribute towards making Anambra State, a smart, secure and livable state as well as investors’ first choice, East of the Niger.”

