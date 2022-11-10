Drogba

Two-time African Footballer of the Year, Didier Drogba has confirmed his participation at the Creative Africa Nexus Weekend (CANEX WKND) 2022.

Drogba, who is widely seen as one of the most accomplished football stars from Africa, has made tremendous impact, using football as a tool for peace and empowerment in Cote D’Ivoire.

The former Chelsea star who will be featured as an African Icon in one of the Fire Chat sessions will be sharing his amazing story with the continent.

The CANEX WKND 2022 is a three-day gathering of creatives from across Africa and the diaspora, and the event is billed to take place from 25–27th November 2022 in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire. This event will lead up to the CANEX Summit at IATF2023.

Besides Drogba, other top African creative experts and thought leaders expected at CANEX WKND 2022 include the Nigerian trio of Prof. Bruce Onobrakpeya, Alex Okosi, Managing Director of EMEA Emerging Markets at YouTube and award-winning author, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.

Others are Abdul-Karim Abdullah, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Culture Management Group (CMG) and Afrochella Festival (Ghana); Magali Ohouens, Modern Art Specialist and Exhibition Coordinator at Cécile Fakhoury Gallery (Côte d’Ivoire); Armando Cabral, Founder and Creative Director, Armando Cabral (Portugal) and Elvis Adidiema, Director, Sony Music for French-speaking Africa, amongst others.

The CANEX WKND 2022, through the Roundtables, fireside chats, masterclasses and conversations, will provide an opportunity for sector specific experts to critically dissect issues impacting the continent’s creative industries with a view to developing interventions that will provide an enabling environment for the Creative and Cultural Industries (CCI) to thrive.

Some of the topics to be deliberated upon include why increased investment in the African music ecosystem is crucial.

There will equally be a conversation with key film industry stakeholders on the distribution of African-made content to local and global audiences.

The need to promote vertical and regional integration in the African Fashion ecosystem will also be discussed by fashion strategists.

As expected, there has been growing interest in participation in CANEX WKND and organisers have simplified the process for all across Africa and beyond with free registration at www.canex.africa

“Simply by creating a CANEX account and registering for CANEX WKND, delegates can attend all the key event sessions including a range of intensive masterclasses commencing on Thursday 24 November and running through Sunday 27 November, alongside the main plenary session on Saturday, November 26,” a representative of the organisers explained.

