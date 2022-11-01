The Governorship candidate of Action Alliance, AA in Lagos state, Tope Balogun has lamented the failure of the state government to implement a ‘genuine’ toll collection system and stop extortion of commercial drivers in the state.

Recall that commercial bus drivers under the aegis of the Joint Drivers’ Welfare Association of Nigeria (JDWAN) on Monday commenced a seven-day strike over alleged extortion by men of motor parks and garages management, miscreants and government officials in the state.

In a statement, Balogun said the strike action is avoidable if the government gave its assurances that it will genuinely regularize the toll collections and stop extortions of the bus drivers.

He bemoaned the effects of the strike will lead to loss of millions of naira and the augmentation of the economic hardship being suffered by residents in Lagos.

He said, “It is unfortunate that the plights of the common man are continuously being overlooked despite being the most populous amongst the two divides of the society

“The actions of the leaders as regard the agitations of the drivers association on the issue of uncontrolled extortions speak volume on how much they care less about the comfort of the residents of the state.

“It is pertinent to note that the park management committee has a mandate to regularize activities of their staff such that all illegalities and activities of those not associated with them can be curbed by the appropriate authorities.

“Unfortunately, this body put up by the state government to help avert the pains associated with the extortions going on within the state under different garb overlooked the advocacy for justice sort by the drivers union but resolved to ridicule and threat according to the president of the drivers association.

“The resultant effects of the avoidable strike going on presently in relation to the economic situation of the masses, companies, organizations and the government has led to loss of millions of naira which will continue to increase the hardship being experienced by the residents from many failed sectors of the economy.

“This strike action is avoidable if the government gave its assurances that they will genuinely regularize the toll collections and stop the extortions. Alas! They feigned impossibility when in truth they are only unwilling.

The AA candidate called on the state government to look into the demands raised by the transport body in a bid to ‘mitigate the already poor living conditions of the masses.’

