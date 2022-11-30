By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Tragedy struck on Wednesday, when an articulated truck conveying a 40 feet container crashed into Bus Rapid Transit demarcation at Oke-Riya inward Agric Bus stop, Ikorodu, Lagos, killing the driver on the spot.

Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed the incident.

The accident it was gathered was due to brake failure when the driver lost control leading to his death.

According to Oke-Osanyintolu, “Upon arrival of the Agency’s LRTs to the scene of incident, an articulated truck conveying a 40ft container was discovered involved in a solitary accident at the above mentioned location.

“The truck with 40ft container crashed on the main road, hitting the BRT demarcation and pedestrian bridge pillar, which effectively shut down the entire expressway.

“The trapped truck driver in the cabin who lost his life in the incident has been extricated with light duty rescue equipment in the ongoing operation and duly handed over to officials from the State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit (SEHMU).

“The agency’s sophisticated heavy-duty equipment are in the process of recovering the crashed articulated vehicle, while an agency’s flat body truck has equally been deployed for recovery of the 40 feet container.”

As a result of the incident, motorists plying the axis and those with the intent of traversing the area were diverted to alternative routes as directed by emergency responders during the recovery period.

RELATED NEWS