By Adeola Badru

Stakeholders in the water sanitation and hygiene in Nigeria have advised the Federal Government to start immediate dredging of River Niger, River Benue and other rivers across the country to curb the challenges of perennial flooding and its resultant loss of lives and property.

While speaking during the 1st national WASH Sustainability Conference in Ibadan yesterday on the theme: ‘WASH’ Achieving SDG’s Through Independent Evaluation & Mutual Accountability, the convener and Chief Sustainability Officer of Male Integrated Science (MIS), Mr. Micheal Ale, decried the poor state of the basic infrastructure needed to curb seasonal flooding which has been neglected over decades in the country.

He called for an urgent action by the Federal Government to provide channels for all dams in the country.

Ale commended Oyo State Government for taking proactive measures in expansion of bridges and culverts in the state which, he said, have stopped the issues of flooding in the state.

He said: “Considering the achievement being made compared to the huge financial commitment into the WASH sector by all stakeholders, government at all levels, private sectors, development partners and other non state actors, it is quite evident that something is wrong somewhere.”

“In the main time, Nigeria is basely affected by flooding and this is evident by the record of casualties involved, it’s pertinent to note that, the basic infrastructures needed to curb seasonal flooding has been neglected over decades and the consequences is what we are experiencing now.”

“This has led to loss of lives and property through different means and contamination from our water bodies most importantly our groundwater.”

“Almost 22 states out of 36 states of the country had witnessed one devastating issue relating to flooding but almost all the groundwater in Nigeria must have been affected.”

“This is a call for an urgent action by the authorities concerned that certain immediate and proactive actions are required needed beyond humanitarian and emergency responsiveness to the affected areas.”

“Immediate dredging of BENUE and Niger River to avert perennial disaster and loss of property and lives. Detailed water quality, testing of our groundwater (wells and Boreholes) is mandatory to show concern of the government towards people.”

“Audit of agencies and authorities concerned with the management of the rivers and tributaries. Let me also put on record that 30 years is a long time to solve flooding problems in Nigeria. This is unacceptable and is totally left with Nigerian professionals to rise up to the task to save Nigerians,” he charged.

In his address, the guest lecturer, the National Project Coordinator, Nigeria Sustainable Urban and Rural Water Supply Sanitation and Hygiene (SURWASH), Abdul-Hamid Gwaram explained that SURWASH is a programme development objective to increase access to water sanitation and hygiene services and to strengthen the institution in some selected states in the country.

He encouraged Nigerians to ensure they make use of toilet and shun open defecation for the provision of safe and clean water.

In his remark, the chairman of the Nigerian Association of Evaluators Caretaker Committee, Dr. Sulaiman Adediran, admonished Nigerians to make sure they they do geophysics study before building structure on a piece of land to ascertain where to get water.

He further said that the association is ready to partner with government in order to involve in monitoring and evaluation of policy programmes and projects.

RELATED NEWS