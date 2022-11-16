By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- THERE was mild drama yesterday in the Senate as members of Ad – hoc committee on Oil theft totally disowned and rejected report presented to the Senate at the hallowed Chairman.

The rejection of the report came seven months after the Committee was saddled with the responsibility, but there was problem with members disowning of it

Trouble started when the Chairman of the Committee, Senator Akpan Bassey, YPP, Akwa Ibom North East presented the report for consideration and subsequent adoption.

Recall that the Senate had on April 14, 2022 , constituted a 13 – member Ad – Hoc Committee on Oil Lifting , Theft and the impact on Petroleum Production and Oil Revenues under the Chairmanship of Senator Akpan Bassey who incidentally , is the Chairman, Senate Committee on Petroleum ( Upstream).

First to make observation on non – signing of the report by members was the Deputy Senate President , Ovie Omo – Agege who presided, saying that only six out of 13 members signed the report presented to him.

Omo – Agege ‘s observation triggered open confessions by some members of the committee who outrightly disowned the report .

Specifically, Senator Sani Musa, APC, Niger East who penly told the Senate that the six signatures attached to the report were taken from attendance list taken at the first sitting of the Committee in April, said, “Mr President and Distinguished Colleagues, only three and not six members of the committee signed the report.

“As a member , I attended the first meeting along with five other Senators whose signatures were attached to the report.

“After the first meeting , I was not invited for any other meeting and I did not attend any , making this report before us today, a very strange one to me”, he said .

Also disowning the report, another member of the Committee , Senator Kashim Shettima, APC Borno Central said that as a member of the committee, he was never invited for any meeting and cannot say anything on the report being presented to the Senate for consideration and approval.

Not happy with submissions , the Deputy Senate President called Senator George Sekibo as a member of the committee to give the way out of the problem .

Sekibo accordingly suggested that the report should be withdrawn for consensus among committee members between now and Monday next week for re – presentation on Tuesday in plenary .

Omo – Agege consequently put the suggestion to voice votes with majority of the Senators concurred.

Members of the committee as constituted in April were: Senators Akpan Bassey ( Chairman) , Yusuf A. Yusuf, Solomon Adeola, Kabiru Gaya, Mohammed Aliero, George Sekibo , Gabriel Suswam, Kashim Shettima, Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, Ali Ndume, Stella Oduah, Sani Musa and Ibrahim Gobir.

