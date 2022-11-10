A Non Government Organization registered in Nigeria and America, known as St. Joseph Catholic Church Drama Club Foundation is set to hold its official launch.

The NGO was founded with the aim to serve underprivileged people and support its beneficiaries through provision of scholarships, medical aid, relief materials, lucrative skills, SME scale up trainings and monetary interventions in accordance with the following United Nations Sustainability Development Goals to transform the world;No Poverty,Zero Hunger, Good Health and Well-being, Quality Education, Gender Equality,Sustainable Cities and Communities,Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions,Partnerships to achieve the Goals.

Speaking to Newsmen yesterday in Lagos, the Executive Director of the NGO, Mr Osezua Francis Ogogo said “This auspicious launching and end of year ceremony will be held at De Dove Events Centre in Amuwo Odofin area of Lagos State on the 18th of December, 2022. Some of the guests expected at the NGO launching will include philanthropists from Nigeria and the United States, and some beneficiaries of the NGO since inception will also be in attendance with their children to marry in the spirit of Christmas and Thanksgiving.

“Since inception on the 27th of February, 2022, over a hundred families have been impacted by the Foundation through its numerous empowerment and intervention programs which includes but not limited to awarding scholarships to indigent children, providing financial aid and hospital care for cancer survivors, offsetting hospital bills for underprivileged patients, supporting widows, sponsoring CAC Business registration for 25 Entrepreneurs, supporting petty traders and providing collateral free soft loans to entrepreneurs in collaboration with BjLending, a Fintech Startup in Nigeria”.

