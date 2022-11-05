Estranged wife of the late Alaafin of Oyo, Badirat Adeyemi, popularly known on social media as Queen Ola, has marked her 33rd birthday with a new house.

The entrepreneur added another year on Thursday. Taking to Instagram to share pictures of her new house and personal birthday photos, she expressed gratitude to her maker for the gift of life.

“Alhamdulilah Robil Al-Ameen. Happy birthday Ajokeade. Alhamdulillah for the gift of life”. she wrote.

Recall that Queen Ola broke down when news of the demise of the late monarch rocked the internet early this year. The mother of three penned a lengthy emotional tribute to the late king, recalling how smooth and beautiful their relationship was before everything went awry.

